Belgium''s Wegnez most expensive player on Day 2 of HIL auction, Rabichandra top Indian buy

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Belgium midfielder Victor Wegnez was the most expensive player on the second day of the Hockey India League players' auction with Soorma Hockey Club shelling out Rs 40 lakh for his services.

Other notable overseas players who went under the hammer included the Dutch duo of Thierry Brinkman (Rs 38 lakh) and Arthur Van Doren (Rs 32 lakh), who were sold to Kalinga Lancers.

Tomas Domene (for Rs 36 lakh to Delhi SG Pipers), Australia's Aran Zalewski (for Rs 27 lakh to Kalinga Lancers) and Blake Govers (for Rs 27 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons) were the other top buys.

Moriangthem Rabichandra, who went to Kalinga Lancers for Rs 32 lakh, was the costliest Indian buy on the day.

Young players with a base price of Rs 2 lakh also made merry at the auction, with Angad Bir Singh going to Kalinga Lancers for Rs 26 lakh and Rajinder to Hyderabad Toofans for Rs 23 lakh.

On the opening day, all eight franchises spent heavily to acquire the star players of the Indian men's hockey team.

Harmanpreet Singh, acquired by Soorma Hockey Club, emerged as the most expensive buy at the men's HIL Player Auction with a price tag of Rs 78 lakh.

Abhishek became the second-most expensive buy, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 72 lakh, while Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakh.

Germany's Gonzalo Peillat became the most expensive overseas player, bought for Rs 68 lakh while Netherlands' Jip Janssen went to Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 54 lakh. PTI SSC BS KHS