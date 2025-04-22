Belurkar takes sole lead after fourth round in Maharashtra Open

Pune, Apr 22 (PTI) Nitin Belurkar of Goa beat Akash Dalvi of Maharashtra to emerge as the sole leader at the end of the fourth round in the 3rd Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament here on Tuesday.

Belurkar opened with English Opening to outwit Dalvi in 40 moves.

Venkatesh MR, Sandipan Chanda, Ayush Sharma, Mohammad Shaikh, Tornike Sanikidze , Deepan Chakkravarthy jointly follow behind with 3.5 points apiece.

In the B Category (ELO Rating below 2200) event, Advik Agrawal of Maharashtra took the sole leader with 6 points at the end of the 6th round.