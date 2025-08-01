Benedicton ends 47th in men's 100m butterfly at World Championships

Singapore, Aug 1 (PTI) India's Rohit Benedicton signed off in 47th place in the men's 100m butterfly at the swimming World Championships here on Friday.

The 21-year-old reigning national champion clocked 53.92s, well below his personal best, to be placed last in his heat and outside the top 40 in the overall standings.

The top 16 swimmers progressed to the semifinals.

Benedicton had entered the meet on the back of a strong domestic season. At the Senior National Championships in June, he had clocked 52.57s in the same event, registering the 'Best Indian Time'.