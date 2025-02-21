Sports

Benefited a lot from working with Bumrah, picked consistency from him: Rana

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Harshit Rana India vs Bangladesh

Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain during a One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

Dubai: Indian pacer Harshit Rana, who has swiftly made his mark with international debuts across all three formats within a short span, credited seasoned speedster Jasprit Bumrah for shaping his consistency and adaptability at the highest level.

The 23-year-old earned his Test cap during the prestigious Border-Gavaskar series in December before making his T20I and ODI debuts in the recently-concluded white-ball series against England.

It was during India's tour of Australia, Rana had the opportunity to share the dressing room with one of the modern greats -- Bumrah.

"I get a lot of benefit from working with Jassi bhai. He has a lot of experience. He always guided me on how to bowl in which format," Rana told reporters after India's six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

"We used to talk about Test matches in Australia and also about different formats. I got a lot of benefit from that... We often discussed Test matches in Australia and also about various other formats. One thing I have picked up from him is consistency." Rana also acknowledged India's bowling coach Morne Morkel for refining his skills, particularly his line and length.

"I have learned a great deal from him. He has worked extensively on improving my line and length," he added.

Chosen ahead of the more experienced left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for India's Champions Trophy opener, Rana shared the new-ball duties with veteran Mohammed Shami against Bangladesh.

"Yes of course there is backing from the coach and captain, that is why I am playing." Reflecting on his journey, the Delhi speedster expressed gratitude for his hard-earned opportunity.

"I have trained very hard. I did not get the opportunity initially but waited for my chance. I always gave my 100 per cent in practice, and always thought to deliver whenever given a chance."

With a confidence-boosting three-wicket haul against Bangladesh, Rana is eager to carry his momentum into India's highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

"I will take today's momentum forward. Of course, there's always a lot of hype around an India-Pakistan game, but we are treating it like any other match," he said.

Indian cricket team Indian cricket Jasprit Bumrah India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy Champions trophy 2025 2025 Champions Trophy Harshit Rana