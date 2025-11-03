Bengal CM says nation 'incredibly proud' of Indian women cricket team's World Cup win

Kolkata, Nov 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the Indian women's cricket team on Sunday night for their maiden World Cup win, saying the entire nation is "incredibly proud" of them.

"Incredibly proud of our Women in Blue for their feat in the World Cup final. The fight they showed and the command they displayed throughout the tournament will be an inspiration for generations of young girls," she said in a post on X.

She said the women cricketers have proved that they are a world-class team at the apex level and they gave us some absolutely brilliant moments.

"You are our heroes. Many bigger victories await you in the future. We stand with you!" she further said in the post.

From heartbreaks to history, Indian women’s cricket completed its long, unfinished journey to glory as Harmanpreet Kaur’s fearless team outlasted South Africa by 52 runs in a gripping final to lift their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup crown at Navi Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Indian women's cricket finally touched its Everest as years of toil and near-misses culminated in an evening of redemption and history for the hosts. PTI SUS OZ OZ