Bengal crush Assam by innings and 162 runs

Guwahati, Jan 28 (PTI) A rampant Bengal crushed Assam by an innings and 162 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group B elite match here at the ACA Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisment

A listless Assam were shot out for 103 and 140 within the third day's play in Barsapara with Bengal bowlers ensuring a dominant all-round display, which earned their side seven points including bonus.

Resuming the day's play at a precarious 99/8, Assam folded for 103 in the first innings replying to Bengal's 405. Mohammad Kaif took 4/36 while Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (3/25) and Ankit Mishra (2/22) were also among the wickets.

Following on, there was no change in fortunes for Assam for whom skipper Riyan Parag was unavailable to bat in either innings.

Advertisment

Rahul Hazarika (20), Denish Das (21), Saahil Jain (26) and Dharani Rabha (24) tried to delay the inevitable but riding on a superb show from Jaiswal, who returned 17-3-43-5, Bengal closed out Assam's second innings for 140.

For his eight wickets in the game across the two innings, Jaiswal was named the Player of the Match which also saw Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary crossing the 10,000-run mark en route a 30th first-class ton and veteran Anustup Majumdar making 125.

In another match, a belligerent century from India all-rounder Shivam Dube brought Mumbai back into the contest against Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium.

Advertisment

Dube cracked seven sixes and nine fours to 117 from 130 balls, continuing with his rich form in recent weeks.

The left-handed batter put on 173 runs for the seventh wicket with all-rounder Shams Mulani as Mumbai stretched their overall lead to 177 runs, having conceded 126 runs as first-innings lead.

Mumbai, who were bowled out for 198 in the first innings, reached 303/8 in reply to UP's total of 324 with Mohit Avasthi (34) and Sylvester Dsouza (2) at the crease.

Advertisment

However, disappointment continued for the former India and incumbent Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was run out for nine while batting at No 7 spot.

At Patna, hosts Bihar were ahead by 88 runs in the second innings with Kerala reaching 62/2.

Bihar were bowled out for 377 with the hosts taking an overall lead of 150 runs in the first innings, with Kerala making 227 batting first at the Moin Ul Haq Stadium.

Advertisment

Sakibul Gani added 30 more runs to finish at a fine 150 from 225 balls with 17 fours and two sixes for Bihar.

At Ranchi, Chhattisgarh needed another 300 runs to win against Andhra at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Andhra restricted Chhattisgarh to 262 after posting 431 in the first innings to take a lead of 169 runs, and declared at 150/2 to set a target of 320 runs to win.

Advertisment

Chhattisgarh were unscathed at stumps on the third day reached 20 for no loss but will have to be wary of an all-round Andhra bowling attack for whom Prithvi Raj Yarra claimed three wickets in the first innings.

Brief scores: At Guwahati: Bengal 405 beat Assam 103 in 34.3 overs (Denish Das 50, Saahil Jain 40; Mohammad Kaif 4/36, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 3/25) and 140 in 46 overs (Saahil Jain 26; Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 5/43) by an innings and 162 runs.

Points: Bengal 7, Assam 0.

At Mumbai: Mumbai 198 and 303/8 in 84 overs (Shivam Dube 117, Shams Mulani 63; Aaqib Khan 3/63) lead Uttar Pradesh 324 by 177 runs.

At Patna: Kerala 227 and 62/2 in 17 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 37; Ashutosh Aman 1/7) trail Bihar 377 in 113.3 overs (Sakibul Gani 150; Akhin Sathar 3/50) by 88 runs.

At Ranchi: Andhra 431 and 150/2d in 20 overs (Karan Shinde 45; Sumit Ruikar 1/11) lead Chhattisgarh 262 in 88.4 overs (Sanjeet Desai 54, Amandeep Khare 54; Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/48) and 20/0 in 6 overs by 300 runs. PTI DDV AH AH