Bengal Guv returns tickets for Ind-SAfrica WC tie, to set up large screen for fans at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Saturday returned four complimentary tickets for the highly-anticipated cricket world cup match here between India and South Africa, following allegations of black marketing, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Advertisment

The tickets for the Eden Gardens tie were provided to him by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

"The governor has returned the complimentary tickets to CAB. He has decided to open a ‘Janata Stadium’ at the Raj Bhavan, where people can watch the match on a giant screen,” the official told PTI.

A total of 500 people will be admitted on a first-come-first-served basis from 12 noon-2 pm to watch the match, he said.

Advertisment

Fans can also apply online for entry to the Raj Bhavan lawn.

Bose's decision came after the Raj Bhavan grievance cell received several complaints of black marketing of tickets for Sunday’s match, the official said.

Police said since November 1, 19 people have been arrested for unlawful sale of tickets. PTI SCH RBT