Bengal, Haryana share honours on final day of gymnastics competition

Dehradun, Feb 13 (PTI) West Bengal and Haryana shared the honours on the final day of gymnastics with two gold each at the 38th National Games, while Odisha's Tokyo Olympian Pranati Nayak settled for a bronze medal in the balance beam event, here on Thursday.

Maharashtra, however, topped the gymnastics medal tally with 24 medals, including 12 gold in the competition held over six days.

West Bengal was second with 12 medals, including 5 gold.

Haryana's Yogeshwar Singh won two gold medals by winning the men's artistic vaulting table event and horizontal bar.

Yogeshwar scored 13.500 points for the vaulting table event gold while Odisha's Tapeshwarnath Das secured the silver with 12.833 points, while Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Verma took the bronze with 12.500 points.

In the horizontal bar, Yogeshwar scored 12.367 points to clinch the gold. Delhi's Shayan Sharma won the silver, scoring 12.233 points, while Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Verma took home the bronze with 11.833 points.

West Bengal's Ritu Das clinched the gold medal in the women's artistic gymnastics balance beam event with 11.367 points. Maharashtra's Satakshi Rakesh Takke secured the silver with 11.067 points, while Odisha's Nayak, who represented India in the artistic individual all-around event at the Tokyo Games, won the bronze with 10.733 points.

West Bengal continued its dominance in the women's floor exercise event, where Pranati Das won gold with 11.967 points, while her teammate Protishtha Samanta bagged the silver with 11.533 points. Delhi's Sneha Tariyal took home the bronze medal, scoring 10.800 points.

Maharashtra's Parina Rahul Madanpotra secured the gold medal in the rhythmic gymnastics clubs event with a score of 25.60. Her teammate Samyukta Prasen Kale won the silver with 24.70 points, while Jammu and Kashmir's Muskan Rana claimed the bronze with 24.35 points.

In the rhythmic gymnastics ribbon event, Muskan Rana of Jammu and Kashmir and Samyukta Prasen Kale of Maharashtra shared the gold medal, both scoring 25.550 points. The bronze medal was jointly awarded to Jammu and Kashmir's Manya Sharma and Maharashtra's Parina Rahul Madanpotra, who scored 23.450 points each.

In the parallel bars event, Odisha's Rakesh Kumar Patra emerged triumphant, scoring 12.600 points. Uttar Pradesh's Aditya Singh Rana claimed the silver with 12.433 points, while Services' Jatin Kumar Kannaujia took home the bronze with 11.967 points.