Bengal hold UP after fine comeback, Mizoram beat TN 6-0

Panchkula, Mar 7 (PTI) Trailing by three goals at the start of last quarter, Bengal staged a remarkable comeback to hold Uttar Pradesh to a 3-3 draw, while Mizoram crushed Tamil Nadu 6-0 in the Senior Women's National Hockey Championship here on Friday.

In the day's first match, Bengal and Uttar Pradesh shared the points after their stalemate in the Division 'A' game.

Sakshi Shukla (24’) scored the opening goal for Uttar Pradesh before Hina Bano (32’) and Anjali Mahto (51’) joined her teammate and struck once each.

On the other side, Rohita Minz (48’) opened the scoring for Bengal at the start of the fourth quarter, giving her side a chance to fight back into the match.

Selestina Horo (52’) and Anisha Dungdung (56’) then struck twice in the final moments to ensure an entertaining draw.

In the next match, Mizoram defeated Tamil Nadu 6-0 in their Division 'A' contest. Devika Sen (8', 27') scored a brace for Mizoram, while Dimple (1'), Lalthantluangi (2'), Deepika (26') and Antim (45') struck one each to help their team to a convincing win.