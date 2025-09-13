Bengaluru FC announces reinstatement of salary of first-team players and staff

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Bengaluru FC, captained by talismanic India striker Sunil Chhetri, on Saturday announced that it has reinstated the salaries of its first-team players and staff, reversing the club's decision taken last month in the wake of the uncertainty over the future of the Indian Super League (ISL).

On August 5, the Bengaluru-based side had indefinitely suspended the salaries of its first-team players and staff after ISL organisers FSDL kept the top-tier league "on hold" due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of Master Rights Agreement (MRA) it signed with the All India Football Federation in 2010.

In a statement posted on social media, the club also confirmed that all pending payments have also been paid in full to the first-team players and the staff.

"Bengaluru FC is pleased to confirm that salaries of players and staff belonging to the first team have been reinstated, with all pending payments completed in full," the BFC said in the statement.

"As always, BFC remains committed to the growth of Indian football and to providing our players, staff, and supporters with the highest standards of professionalism and excellence." The move came days after the AIFF and the FSDL agreed before the Supreme Court to start a tendering process to select a new commercial partner and conclude it by October 15, so that the ISL season can commence in December.

A few days back, the AIFF also decided to hold the Super Cup tournament from October 25 to November 22 in a phased manner, so as to give the clubs competitive matches.

BFC, which has agreed to take part in the Super Cup, said it will now begin preparations for the upcoming 2025-26 season from September 16 in its new training facility that was unveiled on Friday.

“The Club looks forward with optimism as we prepare for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Pre-season training for the First Team is set to resume on September 16 at our new state-of-the-art facilities, where the squad and staff will begin work together in anticipation of the campaign,” the statement added.

Odisha FC wants clarity on ISL dates and financial receivables ====================================== Meanwhile, Odisha FC, the only ISL club set to skip the Super Cup, said it cannot commit on anything unless there is clarity on the start date of the top-tier league and on the financial "receivables".

The club's owner Rohan Sharma said he can't plan a season without knowing the income coming in.

"We still have no official start date for the league and we don't even have a TV sponsor. How can I justify a spend to my board if NOTHING is coming in? Once we have clarity on league dates and clarity of receivables, We'd be more than happy to participate," he wrote on his social media media.

"It's been very challenging to run a club, I have tried to surround myself with different types of people from CEOs with experience, to footballing legends, to world class academies hoping to get insights and to improve how to run things.

"There have been small success stories but ultimately, I keep running into obstacles that are not 'football'. Maybe its because I don't have an established 'big' company here in India , I don't know. But I really hoped that people would see I'm not trying to be an obstacle for the progression of Indian Football." Just like Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC had also suspended salaries of first-team players and staff after the FSDL put the ISL "on hold" on July 11.

"... football has become an expensive business, and like any business, I can't plan without knowing what are income is. This is a basic business principle.

"Other clubs have different ways of funding the club, and maybe have different bandwith, but I unfortunately have limits. I wish that wasn't the case! I can't sell sponsors on a league that doesn't have a starting date!! What am I promising them? "For those who want me to sell. Again when there's no league contract, no tv rights, no guarantee that this same league issue will crop up again next year, what am I selling? Why would someone buy into this when there's no roadmap yet?" He said once the ISL dates are released, his club will participate (in any tournament).

"No questions asked. No debate needed." PTI PDS AM PDS AM AM