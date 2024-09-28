Bengaluru FC beat Mohun Bagan 3-0 in I-League

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (PTI) Table-toppers Bengaluru FC defeated Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-0 to continue their winning run in the ongoing Indian Super League here on Saturday.

BFC scored through Edgar Mendez (9th minute) before Suresh Singh doubled the lead in the 20th minute.

Retired India football star Sunil Chhetri scored from the spot in the 51st minute to round off the tally.

The win enabled BFC maintain their unbeaten streak with three wins from as many matches, garnering nine points.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are placed sixth in the standings with four points from one win, one draw and one loss.