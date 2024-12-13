Bengaluru FC look to continue success at home as Chhetri set for 150th ISL match for the Blues

Bengaluru, Dec 13 (PTI) Unbeaten at home in six matches this season, Bengaluru FC would look to improve their head-to-head record against FC Goa when the two sides face each other in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC have won five times and drawn once in their six home matches at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium this season, and the Blues would look to extend their success at their fortress.

The home side will also be hoping for former India captain Sunil Chhetri to do another encore after scoring a hat-trick in the last match. He is now one away from completing 150 ISL appearances for Bengaluru FC.

Chhetri has been in prolific form this season, netting eight goals and assisting once in 11 matches. With a goal conversion rate of 36.36%, the talismanic striker has risen to the occasion many a time in crucial junctures for the Blues.

The two teams have endured positive forms this season, with Bengaluru FC collecting 23 points from 11 games and sitting second in table, while the Gaurs are placed fifth with 18 points from 10 matches.

However, their rivalry goes a long way back, as it was the then-Sergio Lobera-coached FC Goa whom Bengaluru FC had beaten in the finals to clinch the ISL title in 2018-19, which remains the only time the Blues have won the championship.

The in-form FC Goa have notched 13 points out of a possible 15 in their last five games, with their coach Manolo Marquez -- also India head coach -- yet to lose a game in his nine contests against Bengaluru FC.

FC Goa have clinched victories in each of their last three matches against Bengaluru FC, which comprised a crucial 3-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Overall, Bengaluru FC have secured a solitary point in their previous five encounters against the Blues, which came through a goalless draw in 2023-24. The Gaurs will derive significant confidence from their recent spate of terrific outcomes against the Blues.

The two teams have played 16 matches against each other in the ISL, with Bengaluru FC and FC Goa winning seven and five encounters respectively. Four games have resulted in draws with an average of 2.81 goals being netted per game.

Zaragoza asked his team’s fans to show up in large numbers for the game against FC Goa. He also assured that his team isn’t dealing with any fitness concerns at the moment.

"We don’t have any fitness issues. I’m sure both teams will be ready for the match. I want the supporters to turn up in large numbers like they’ve done so far and our players will make sure that they create a good environment,” Zaragoza said.

While Marquez appreciated his players for overcoming unique challenges in every game to get a good string of results under their belt.

“To win four consecutive games in this competition is really difficult. Each match has been really different to each other and the players have understood the tasks really well,” Marquez said. PTI PDS PDS APA APA