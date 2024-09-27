Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan SG face off in bumper weekend clash

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (PTI) Unbeaten so far in the league, Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns in a blockbuster ISL clash here on Saturday, with the two heavyweights of Indian club football looking to consolidate their positions in the pecking order.

Bengaluru FC won both their games against East Bengal and Hyderabad FC while Mohun Bagan Super Giant, after sharing the spoils with Mumbai City FC in their opener, returned to winning ways in their last outing against NorthEast United.

BFC are placed second in the standings currently, while Mohun Bagan are holding the fourth position.

The Blues have lost only once in their nine home games under the tutelage of Gerard Zaragoza, the only defeat coming in the form of a 0-4 reverse to Mohun Bagan SG last season.

The Mariners have scored 43 goals from open play since the start of the previous season, which is the highest in the league and 25 more than Bengaluru FC (18) in that period.

Zaragoza's side have won both the games so far in ISL 2024-25. But they will now face last season's ISL Trophy winners Mohun Bagan, who have conceded multiple goals in their last three fixtures.

The Spaniard has the firepower in his bench to impact the game in the final quarter, where the Blues have scored only six goals since the 2023-24 season.

He stated, "It's 100% important to have a bench that can change the game. As a coach, it's perfect. The game lasts 90 minutes, and we need players who can play 90 minutes as well as players who can come off the bench and make an impact." Although the Mariners earned their first win in the week gone by, coach Jose Molina is demanding more from his players in the games to come. He believes his team can do better and the win against NorthEast United FC will give them more confidence in the coming days.

He said, "The players need to put in a great effort. (There are still) Things to do, of course, but they are really happy because we got the three points. I hope the win will give us more confidence in the next matches." As far as the head to head record goes, Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan have met on nine occasions in the ISL. Bengaluru FC have won only once, while the Mariners emerged victorious six times. Two games ended in a draw.

With 102 touches against Hyderabad FC, Rahul Bheke will be one of the players to watch out for. Only Jay Gupta recorded 100+ touches in a single ISL fixture prior to this, and that came against Mohun Bagan SG in February.

The Chhetri factor ============ Since the ISL 2023-24 season, BFC talisman Sunil Chhetri has scored four goals from the spot, and he is currently tied with Diego Mauricio.

Moreover, 57% of his seven goals since last season have come from penalties, the highest among all players in the ISL to have scored at least two goals. PTI AH UNG AH 7/21/2024