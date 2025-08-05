Bengaluru FC suspends salaries of first-team players and staff amid ISL uncertainty

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Bengaluru FC has indefinitely suspended the salaries of its first-team players and staff amid the continued uncertainty over the Indian Super League (ISL), which remains on hold.

The club, home to legendary striker and former India captain Sunil Chhetri, said the lack of clarity on the League’s future left it with no choice but to take this "difficult" decision.

"In view of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League season, Bengaluru Football Club has taken what is a very difficult decision of indefinitely suspending the salaries of the players and staff belonging to the first team,” the club said in statement. The ISL was put on hold by its organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), due to the unresolved status of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The current 15-year MRA between FSDL and AIFF, signed in 2010, expires on December 18.

"Running and sustaining a football club in India has always been an uphill climb, one we have put everything aside made, season after season." "However, the lack of clarity on the League’s future leaves us with no choice but to take this step. The future and well-being of our players, staff and their families is of utmost importance to us, and we are in touch with them as we wait for a resolution," the statement added.

Amid the growing uncertainty, eight ISL clubs have written to the AIFF expressing concern about their future. The AIFF’s top brass is scheduled to meet the CEOs of the clubs on Thursday to discuss the situation.

Last month, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey had assured that the 2025-26 ISL season would be held, but stopped short of confirming a start date.

In its statement, Bengaluru FC also urged both the AIFF and FSDL to resolve the impasse at the earliest.

“We urge the AIFF and FSDL to end this impasse swiftly. The uncertainty benefits no one, and a prompt resolution is vital for the future of Indian football,” the club said.

Bengaluru FC clarified that the suspension of salaries applies only to the senior team.

"The club remains committed to growing and developing the sport and our operations with our youth teams – men and women, and BFC Soccer Schools remain unaffected by this decision," the statement added. On July 11, FSDL officially announced that the 2025-26 ISL season had been put "on hold” due to uncertainty surrounding the MRA renewal. The ISL usually runs from September to April.

Following a directive from the Supreme Court, the AIFF has been asked not to negotiate new terms of the MRA (with FSDL) until a final judgment is delivered in the AIFF draft constitution case. A ruling is expected soon.