Bengaluru FC unveils new training facility at Centre of Sports Excellence

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) Bengaluru FC on Friday announced the opening of its state-of-the-art training Centre of Sports Excellence here, marking a major milestone in the club's journey to develop world-class football infrastructure in India.

The Blues, who are set to regroup ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, will begin their preparations on what is India's first-ever hybrid training pitch, the club said in a statement.

A surface that combines natural grass with synthetic reinforcement to ensure consistency and durability throughout the year, the hybrid pitch sits alongside a natural grass nine-a-side pitch, providing the first team and youth squads with varied training environments that replicate competitive conditions.

The centre goes far beyond playing surfaces, with a fully-equipped gymnasium allowing for strength and conditioning programs tailored to the team's need, while two purpose-built dressing rooms provide the squad with professional matchday and training environments.

Recovery is an equally important focus, with ice-baths and recovery rooms installed to help players recuperate after sessions.

Club owner Parth Jindal said, "Amid all the turmoil that Indian football finds itself in, our effort to drive its development has been steadfast since the founding of Bengaluru FC. Our new training facility reiterates that intent.

"The national team trained at the facility in the build-up to what was a successful CAFA Nations Cup outing, and we hope the venue becomes the preferred training venue for Team India in the future too.

"The club had as many as six players in the Indian squad for the CAFA Nations Cup, and seven players in the U23 squad for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, and we will keep contributing to the nation's cause." In addition, the centre has been designed to foster a sense of community and belonging for the squad. A kitchen and pantry serve the dining area, where nutrition-led meals are planned for players and staff.

Away from the pitch, a recreation room gives the team space to unwind, while a dedicated meeting room serves as the hub for tactical discussions, video analysis, and team briefings.