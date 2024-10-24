Bengaluru FC's unbeaten defence faces strong Kerala Blasters test

Kochi, Oct 24 (PTI) Leaders Bengaluru FC, the only team yet to concede a goal in five matches this season, will face a stern test against an in-form Kerala Blasters who will have the advantage of playing at home in a crucial ISL clash here on Friday.

Advertisment

Having endured a 1-2 loss to Punjab FC in their season-opening encounter, Kerala Blasters FC are yet to lose another game in four matches.

Since then, the Mikael Stahre-coached side have won twice and drawn twice to be placed in top-five to equal their similar run in October-November 2023.

With such a run, the Blasters are set to give the table-topping Bengaluru FC a real challenge in what promises to be an intense Southern Derby.

Advertisment

Gerard Zaragoza's Bengaluru side will also be battling history, having never kept a clean sheet in five ISL games at this venue, losing their last three encounters here.

Their flawless defensive record this season will be put to the test.

However, Bengaluru FC hold the edge in head-to-head encounters, having won nine out of 15 meetings in the ISL. The Blues have lost four times, while two matches ended in a draw.

Advertisment

In total, 40 goals have been scored in this fixture, with Bengaluru FC once again leading the way, netting 24 goals compared to Kerala Blasters' 16.

Chhetri, the cynosure ================ All eyes would be on the talismanic former India captain Sunil Chhetri who has netted seven goals against Kerala Blasters FC, and another goal would see him tie with Diego Mauricio, who holds the record with eight goals against them.

Chhetri has also found the back of the net in two of his last three matches against Kerala Blasters FC.

Advertisment

Bengaluru FC’s Nikhil Poojary has recorded an impressive average of 24 forward passes per game in this season as he would look to make the difference in the midfield.

Bengaluru FC's Zaragoza has laid the focus on the 25-year-old Naorem Roshan Singh, who has been exceptional for the team on both ends of the field this season.

His four interceptions have been accompanied with nine tackles along with one goal, reflecting his utility in defence and attack.

Advertisment

“He (Naorem Roshan Singh) is improving in defence. It is too difficult to attack Roshan. In one-on-one situations, he is very good. Now, he is playing for the national team. He has a lot of confidence, and we are working with him to arrive more (often in the box) because he's helping us as a winger,” the coach said.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Stahre emphasised that his team follows a consistent routine they aim to replicate in every match, while also adapting to the strengths of their opponents.

"We want to play a fast, confident game. We strive to be highly competitive, and for each match, we have different game plans.

Advertisment

"About 80 per cent of our strategy is based on our core philosophy, while the remaining 20 per cent is tailored to adjustments for each game," Stahre said.

Kickoff: 7.30 pm. PTI AYG TAP