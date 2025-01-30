Bengaluru Jawans and Pune United seal semifinal spots in World Pickleball League

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Bengaluru Jawans and Pune United registered commanding wins to qualify for the semifinals of the World Pickleball League (WPBL) here on Thursday.

Bengaluru Jawans recorded a 4-1 victory over Mumbai Pickle Power to finish on top of the table.

Jack Foster kicked things off in men’s singles with a win over Brandon Lane. After a tight start, Jack took control, finding his rhythm and cruising to a 26-10 victory.

The women's doubles saw Sabrina Mendez and Glauka Carvajal Lane attempt a late comeback, but Bengaluru’s Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alexandra Borobia held on for a narrow 12-11 win.

Mayur Patil and Eung Gwon were in full flow in men’s doubles, dismantling Marcello Jardim and Felix Grunert. The Mumbai pair led from start to finish for a dominating 22-6 win.

Katerina Stewart regained the momentum for Bengaluru in women’s singles, overcoming Mihae Kwon. Trailing early, Stewart showed her class and completed a 22-14 victory.

The mixed doubles match was forfeited due to illness to Mumbai’s Brandon Lane, handing Bengaluru the win.

In the day’s other tie, Pune United delivered a commanding performance against Dilli Dillwale, sealing a 5-0 victory that saw them qualify for the semifinals.

William Sobek kicked off the tie in style, overpowering Eduardo Irizarry 22-9 in men’s singles. The young star controlled the pace of the game, using his sharp reflexes and tactical play to keep Irizarry on the backfoot. From there on, there was no looking back for Pune, as they charged to a 5-0 victory in the tie.

Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport where two players (singles) or four players (doubles) use a smooth-faced paddle to hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball over a 34-inch-high (0.86 m) net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction.