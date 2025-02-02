Bengaluru Jawans crowned champions of inaugural World Pickleball League

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Bengaluru Jawans made history by beating Pune United 3-1 to become the champions of the inaugural edition of the World Pickleball League here on Sunday.

Jack Foster's dominant 26-8 win in men's singles set the tone, followed by Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alejandra Borobia's 13-9 victory in women's doubles. Pune fought back with William Sobek and Vanshik Kapadia’s 15-6 men's doubles win.

But Katerina Stewart's 21-9 triumph over Brooke Revuelta sealed Bengaluru's championship.

"I'm super grateful and so happy—I still can't believe it's happening! These 10 days of pickleball in India have been absolutely crazy. Winning with my team made it even more special," said Stewart.