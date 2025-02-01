Bengaluru Jawans secure spot in World Pickleball League finals

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Table-toppers Bengaluru Jawans delivered a clinical performance to beat Hyderabad Superstars and become the first team to book its place in the World Pickleball League finals here on Saturday.

The finals is scheduled to be held on Sunday at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

In the men’s singles, Bengaluru’s Jack Foster delivered an explosive performance against Hyderabad’s Ross Whittaker.

Jack wasted no time, establishing a 10-0 lead within the first three minutes with his signature power and precision. Despite Whittaker’s efforts to rally later in the match, Foster maintained his aggression to secure a comfortable 24-9 victory.

Hyderabad struck back in the women’s doubles, as Ava Cavataio and Madalina Grigoriu dominated the dinking rallies at the net to claim 18-7 win against Bengaluru’s Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alejandra Borobia, leveling the tie 1-1.

In an entertaining men's doubles match, Bengaluru’s Marcello Jardim and Mauro Garcia faced off against Hyderabad’s Ross Whittaker and Max Freeman in a contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

With both teams locked in a tight contest, Bengaluru held a slender 6-5 lead at half-time before launching a strong second-half push. Ultimately, Bengaluru clinched a 12-9 win and took a crucial 2-1 lead in the tie.

With a spot in the finals at stake, Katerina Stewart stepped up once again for Bengaluru. After a tight start, she broke away and dismantled Hyderabad’s Ludovica Sciaky 31-9, clinching the tie for Bengaluru.

Hyderabad managed to pull one back with Max Freeman and Karolina Owczarek registering a 17-7 mixed doubles win.