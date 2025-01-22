Bengaluru Open upgraded to ATP 125, begins from February 24

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) A clutch of top stars are expected to feature in the eighth edition of the Bengaluru Open, now upgraded to ATP 125 category, which begins here from February 24.

An important stop on the ATP Challenger Tour, the Bengaluru Open will now offer an increased prize money of USD 200,000. The winner will pocket USD 28,400 and gain 125 ATP points.

In the past, Indian players have excelled in this event. Sumit Nagal won the singles crown in 2017 and Prajnesh Gunneswaran emerged triumphant the following year.

Ramkumar Ramanathan annexed the doubles crown three times, twice with fellow Indian Saketh Myneni and once with Purav Raja. Divij Sharan won the inaugural edition doubles title with partner Mikhail Elgin.

“I’m really happy that the ATP Challenger in Bengaluru is back again this year in an even bigger way. I’ll be back again this year,” said Ramanathan, a world No. 405.

“Bengaluru Open has been a great platform for promising Indian players looking to graduate to the next level. We hope the Indian players use this opportunity as a launchpad for a great career,” said Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Vice-President Priyank Kharge, who is also a minister in the state government.

Tournament Director Sunil Yajaman was excited about the Bengaluru Open being upgraded to an ATP 125 event.

“It’s really exciting to host the ATP 125 at Bengaluru and with this edition’s upgrade, the Bengaluru Open is just below an ATP Tour event,” Yajaman said.

“It would surely attract the best players and would go on to enhance its position as a formidable event on the ATP Challenger Tour,” he added. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 PDS PDS