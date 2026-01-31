Bengaluru Strikers seal 73-run win over Delhi Superheros in ISPL

Surat, Jan 31 (PTI) Fardeen Kazi and Omkar Keni sizzled with the bat as Bengaluru Strikers registered a comprehensive 73-run victory over Delhi Superheros in their Indian Street Premier League match here on Saturday.

A dominant batting display led by Fardeen and Omkar propelled Bengaluru to a formidable total of 124/3, while a disciplined bowling unit restricted Delhi to a meager 51/7 in their allotted 10 overs at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

Batting first, opener Omkar scored a fluent 38 off 25 balls, including four boundaries and one six, before retiring out. Fardeen anchored the innings with an unbeaten 45 off 29 deliveries laced with one four and two sixes.

Late cameos from Sumeet Dhekale (14 off 4 balls) and Krushna Pawar (11 off 3 balls) accelerated the scoring rate in the final overs.

In reply, the Superheros' chase never gained momentum against a stifling Bengaluru attack as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 51/7 by the end of the 10th over.

Aakash Jangid was the top scorer for Delhi with 18 runs off 16 balls, hitting three boundaries. Padmesh Mhatre (11 off 12) and Dhiraj Bhoir (10 off 8) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Bengaluru's bowlers were clinical, with Amit Pandey and Bhushan Gole dismantling the Delhi lineup.

Pandey returned exceptional figures of 2 for 5 in his two overs, while Gole claimed 2 for 6 in his quota.

Devid Gogoi and Imdad Pasha chipped in with a wicket each, ensuring Delhi fell well short of the target. PTI ATK KHS