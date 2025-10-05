Bengaluru Torpedoes come from behind to beat Kolkata Thunderbolts

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Bengaluru Torpedoes came from behind to defeat Kolkata Thunderbolts 11-14, 15-13, 15-11, 15-11 in their Prime Volleyball League contest held here on Sunday.

Bengaluru’s Joel Benjamin was adjudged the player of the match.

Ashwal Rai started on the right side of the court and made an early impact for the Thunderbolts in a two-man block line with Matin Takavar, as errors from Sethu pushed skipper Matt West to look for attacking options on his front court.

Kolkata’s defence covered a lot of court, making it harder for Bengaluru to stitch their attacks. Kolkata edged ahead when Matin's super serve did the trick.

However, Jalen Penrose and Sethu began Bengaluru's counterattacks. A super point call from Kolkata went in the Torpedoes' favour with Joel's fiery spike, and the game opened up once again with both teams levelled pegging.

The momentum began to sway towards Bengaluru with Joel finding rhythm. Suryansh Tomar tested the Torpedoes’ defence with high jumps, but Bengaluru won two consecutive super points in a row with Mujeeb delivering a timely block to shut down Kolkata's attack.

Penrose’s super serve earned Bengaluru important two points late in the game.

Even as Kolkata continued to fight till the last minute with experienced Pankaj Sharma leading the charge, an aggressive display from Bengaluru helped the David Lee's side get their second win of the season.