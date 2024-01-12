Bengaluru United coach Varela eyes I-League qualification

Bengaluru Jan 12 (PTI) Ahead of the start of their I-League 2 campaign, FC Bengaluru United head coach Fernando Varela on Friday said the team is confident of gaining promotion to the I-League first division.

Two-time BDFA champions FCBU will face Kenkre FC in their opening match of the season here on January 20.

“The team that we have picked has players in every position who can come together on the field and play as a unit," Varela said in his pre-tournament press meet.

"We have learned a lot from our last outing in the qualifiers and I believe we have the determination and drive to make it to the I-League.” This is Varela’s second stint as FCBU head coach after a short spell in 2023.

On that instant, the Bengaluru side failed to enter the I-League by just one point.

However, Varela was confident of making the step up this time.

“We have had a good pre-season preparation this time,” said the Spaniard.

“This gives me great confidence for the season ahead. The coaching staff has done an amazing job and I think this is our opportunity to qualify,” he added. PTI UNG PDS PDS