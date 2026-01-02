Bennett to headline batting unit for Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Harare, Jan 2 (PTI) Zimbabwe's young batting sensation Brian Bennett will be cynosure of all attention in an experienced squad led by veteran Sikandar Raza that will take part in next month's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe are placed in Group B alongside Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Oman.

The 22-year-old Bennett will lead the batting charge after his fine show in the ICC Qualifiers.

In his last five T20Is against Pakistan and Afghanistan, he narrowly missed half-centuries on three occasions with scores of 49, 49 and 47, while also registering one score above 35, with only one single-digit return. He boasts a career T20I strike rate of over 145 across 52 matches, including one century and nine fifties.

Raza and former captain Brendan Taylor will be there to complement Bennett with their wealth of experience.

In the bowling department, pace duo of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava along with spinner Graeme Cremer's craft will bring variety to the attack.

Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor. PTI KHS KHS APA APA