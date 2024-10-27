Benson, Reena win Kochi Spice Coast Marathon

Kochi, Oct 27 (PTI) Kerala’s CB Benson and Reena Manohar bagged the men’s and women’s title respectively in the Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024 here on Sunday.

Benson, comfortably tackled the 42.2 kilometres in 3:00:42. It was third time lucky for him after finishing second in the previous two editions.

Justin (03:06:56) and Sreenidhi Sreekumar (03:08:49) grabbed the second and third positions.

Reena did the star turn among women, covering the same distance in 04:50:06.

Mary Joshy (04:53:59) and Nileena Babu (04:54:32) took the second and third spot.

“I am delighted to see so many running enthusiasts turn up early in the morning. I congratulate all the winners and indeed the runners for their brilliant performance and Ageas Federal Life Insurance for encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle,” said cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, brand ambassador of the event.

Later, Sajith KM (1:21:23) completed a grand hat-trick, winning the half-marathon title for the third time in succession.

Athul Raj (01:22:37) and Vishnu VR (01:23:05) grabbed the other two positions on the podium.

Among women, AK Rama (1:55:33), Jaseena Khani (1:58:03) and Bismy Augustine (1:59:00) were the winners. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 ATK