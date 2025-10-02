Best race venue, India's shown great sincerity: China's Paralympic champ Wen Xiaoyan

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) China's two-time Paralympic champion Wen Xiaoyan, who also won the women's 100m T37 gold medal at the ongoing World Para-Athletics Championship here, is quite impressed with the "sincerity" shown by India in organising the mega-event.

Xiaoyan, who has a deformed right foot due to a congenital disability, clocked a season's best of 12.93 seconds to finish on top in her event and successfully defend the gold she won in 2024.

The 27-year-old described her performance as "average" by her standards, but was quite impressed with India's performance as host of the championship.

"This is my second event here. Today's result is average, because I was a bit weak on the way. But I think India has shown great sincerity," she said.

The sprinter went on to single out the competition facilities and overall atmosphere as world-class.

"The race venue provided by the organisation is the best. So, I would like to thank the local government of India and the volunteers here," she added.

Besides the newly-laid Mondo track, the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, which is hosting the event, also offers state-of-the-art training facilities.

Wen, who is scheduled to compete in further individual and team events on October 4 and 5, promised to continue giving her best.

"I will do my best to participate in individual and team events. I hope to win more medals for China," she said.

Xiaoyan also competes in 200m, 4x100m relay and long jump events.