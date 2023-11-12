Best wishes for semis: PM Modi after Indian cricket team's WC win over Netherlands

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team on Sunday on its win against the Netherlands in a World Cup match and extended best wishes to the players for the semifinals.

Advertisment

K L Rahul's century and Shreyas Iyer's 128 lit up the Diwali day as India mowed down the Netherlands by 160 runs here on Sunday, registering its ninth consecutive victory in the showpiece event.

It helped India finish the league engagements with 18 points and the players will now move to Mumbai for the high-stakes semifinal clash against New Zealand on Wednesday.

"Diwali becomes even more special thanks to our cricket team! Congratulations to Team India on their fantastic victory against the Netherlands! Such an impressive display of skill and teamwork," Modi said on X.

"Best wishes for the Semis! India is elated," he added. PTI ASK RC