Beyond upsets, Dutch team chasing consistency: Bas de Leede

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Known for springing surprises against higher-ranked opponents at global events, the Netherlands are aiming to move beyond isolated upsets and deliver consistent performances at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, all-rounder Bas de Leede said.

Consistency, De Leede said, has become the central focus for the Dutch set-up across roles, conditions and phases of the game.

"As I said before, it’s been about making strengths super strengths and getting more consistent at what I’m doing, whether that’s bowling or batting," De Leede told PTI.

De Leede spoke about Netherlands prioritising adaptability over rigid plans to cope with varied playing conditions.

"We had a preparation camp in Chennai, where we trained on different types of soil, trying to work out what works in terms of bowling and what the best game plan is in terms of batting," he said.

For De Leede, expected to contribute in both innings, consistency is as much mental as technical.

"I like being able to have an impact in both innings. It’s important not to get carried away when one of the two goes well or doesn’t go well. We do a lot of planning before games, so I try to stick to the game plan in both batting and bowling and then adjust to what’s in front of me," he said.

While the Netherlands have built a reputation as giant-killers at recent World Cups, De Leede believes the current squad is better placed to deliver sustained competitiveness.

"The experience we have from past World Cups will be a big factor. We have a settled side who have played together for a while, and that should help us put in more consistent performances," he said.

De Leede’s numbers underline his growing reliability in the format. The 24-year-old has scored over 700 runs in T20 Internationals at a strike-rate of shade above 120 and taken more than 30 wickets.

Regular exposure to top opposition has also raised expectations within the group, De Leede said.

"The experience of playing against the best sides in the world over the last couple of years has shown what is needed to perform at that level. For me, it’s been about developing those skills and performing more consistently, with a lot of specific work in the indoor nets during winter and then taking that into games," he said.

For associate teams, opportunity remains key to consistency. De Leede highlighted the value of franchise leagues and competitive bilateral series.

"Franchise leagues allow you to play and train alongside some of the best players in the world and learn from them. Bilateral series are where we learn most — playing together as a team and finding out what works against top-quality opposition," he said.

De Leede also credited his father former international Tim de Leede, who played the 1996 World Cup in India, for shaping his fundamentals during his formative years.

"My dad has had a massive impact on my cricket. We trained during winters from the age of 12, which helped put the fundamentals in place. Now he supports and watches wherever I go,” he said.

Asked about facing India later in the tournament, De Leede said all-rounder Hardik Pandya exemplifies the impact players teams must plan for. Incidentally, De Leede senior's career best effort of 4 for 35 in ODIs came against India in the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

"What I like about Hardik is his desire to be ‘the man’. He puts himself in positions to win games. India has 11 potential match-winners, so it will be important for us to play a strong 40 overs," he said.

Though the Netherlands face hosts India only later in the tournament, De Leede said the team’s approach would remain unchanged.

"Every game brings pressure. It could be an important fixture for us in terms of qualifying for the Super Eight, but I don’t think it adds pressure because we are playing the hosts," he said.

He acknowledged India’s advantage in home conditions but stressed adaptability.

"They understand how to match their game to the conditions, which will be a challenge for us. Opportunities will present themselves during the game, and being able to adapt to them will be key," he concluded.