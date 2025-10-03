BFI Cup: Husamuddin, Bhawna, Parthvi advance

Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) World Championships bronze medallist Mohammad Husamuddin of Services on Friday registered a dominant 5:0 win over Harsh in the opening round of the BFI Cup Elite Men’s Boxing Championship here.

The Elite Women’s competition too witnessed standout performances.

Bhawna Sharma (Railways), a U-22 Asian bronze medalist, edged Simran (Haryana) with a hard-fought 3:2 split decision in the 48-51kg category.

Meanwhile, Parthvi Grehwal from Rajasthan delivered a commanding performance, sealing her bout with an RSC (Referee Stopped Contest) win, further reinforcing her rising status in Indian boxing.

The gold and silver medallists from the event will earn a pathway into the Elite National Camp.