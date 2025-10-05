BFI Cup: Panghal, Vishwanath, Husamuddin enter semis; Manju & 4 others march into finals

Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI) World Championships silver medalist Manju Rani (Railways) stormed into the final, while Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (Services) stormed into the men’s semi-finals in the inaugural BFI Cup here on Sunday.

Manju defeated Mahi Siwach (Haryana) 5-0, while Panghal registered a commanding 4–1 win over compatriot Usman Ansari.

Joining Panghal in the last four were teammates S Vishwanath and World Championships bronze medallist Mohammad Husamuddin, who registered emphatic 5–0 victories against C Lukas (Tamil Nadu) and M Henthoi Singh (Services), respectively.

World Youth Champion Ankushita Boro (Assam) too sealed her place in the summit clash with a 5:0 win over Shretima Thakur (Himachal Pradesh).

Former Youth World Champion Arundhati Choudhary (Services) was equally dominant in her 5:0 victory against Deepika (SAI).

Priya (Haryana) outpunched Jyoti (Delhi) 5:0, while World Championships bronze medalist Parveen Hooda (SAI) dismantled Mahi Lama (Madhya Pradesh) with a 5:0 decision to complete a stellar line-up of finalists. PTI ATK UNG