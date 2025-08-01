BFI elections to be held during AGM on August 21

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The long-overdue Boxing Federation of India elections (BFI) will be held on August 21 in Delhi-NCR, the Interim Committee currently running the sport in the country announced.

According to a circular dated July 31 and signed by Interim Committee chief Ajay Singh, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BFI will be held on August 21 in Delhi-NCR.

The agenda for the AGM are "confirmation of minutes of the previous meeting; election of various posts for the term 2025-2029 and any other item with the permission of the chair." The tenure of the previous BFI office-bearers ended on February 2. Elections were initially scheduled for March 28, but the process had been stalled due to legal wrangling, including multiple appeals and counter-appeals. The Returning Officer also resigned from his post.

World Boxing, which had constituted the Interim Committee to manage the day-to-day affairs of Indian boxing, had set a deadline of August 31 to hold the elections.

The entire process will begin again, starting from the drafting of the Electoral College.

The member states have been asked to send names of two representatives by Monday 5pm.