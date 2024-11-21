BFI president says more academies will help basketball grow in India

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Basketball Federation of India (BFI) president Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday said establishing more academies in India will help the sport grow in the country, and sought support from corporate houses and the government in building these facilities.

Advertisment

BFI has built a National Basketball Academy in Mumbai's Karjat area in partnership with Corvuss American Academy.

He said two more academies will be launched next year.

"We are going to start the academies. We don't have any academy system. We have already started an academy in Mumbai (Corvuss)," Arjuna told PTI on the sidelines of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers event here.

Advertisment

"Next year, we are going to start in Manipal and SRM University in Chennai. So, many colleges, and schools are ready to sign with BFI to start the academies.

"Right now, we are talking with the corporates to invest in the league to start their infrastructure. Of course, we have already given our request to the ministry to start the different academies." Besides the academies, Arjuna believes a significant investment will also be needed in technology and coaching systems, which will further aid players' development.

"Sports is a science actually. We never updated in the last 25-30-40 years actually. We are just playing with the old methods and old style. So, we have to invest in the technology part, particularly the coaching system," he added.

Advertisment

"We don't have a proper coaching system at the grassroots level actually. There is no update on the coaching side. That's why we are already planning with the coaches clinic and referees clinic.

"So, we are going to plan on changing the structure and starting the league system, giving importance to our players and coaches also. It's going to develop economically, development for the players also." With numerous events lined up thanks to the NBA, 2025 is going to be a major year for Indian basketball, he said.

"Almost, we have 15 lakh schools in India, and 70% of schools have a basketball ground. Because of the 5,000 square feet, the piece of small part of ground.

Advertisment

"You can't start the football ground, you can't start athletic ground, you can't start cricket ground. So, the players know the basketball. The problem is the continuity.

"So, that's why we tied with NBA for school league. Next, we have the U-25 league, and then the professional league is also going to start next year. Therefore, 2025 is the action year," he signed off. PTI AYG AYG AH AH