Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools to hold residential academy trials in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools will conduct scouting trials in Kolkata on Sunday to identify young talents for its residential academy.
“These trials are a tremendous opportunity for young players who dream of pursuing professional football without compromising on academics,” BBFS co-founder and football icon Bhaichung Bhutia stated in a release on Monday.
“Our aim is to identify committed student-athletes and provide them with the environment, coaching and culture they need to excel.” BBFS said its residential academy follows an integrated football-and-education model, offering year-round elite training alongside formal schooling, supported by licensed coaches and experienced educators.
Selected players will be assessed by senior academy coaches across technical, physical, tactical and psychological parameters, with successful candidates gaining entry into BBFS’s professional development pathway.
The trials will be held at the NKDA Football Stadium, with reporting time set for 2.30pm. Footballers born between 2010 and 2015 are eligible to participate.
Players must carry a valid government identity card and report in full playing kit, including boots and mandatory shin guards.
Registration for the trials can be completed online via the Enjogo app, BBFS's official participation platform.