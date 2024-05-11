Bhaker, Bhanwala stay on course for top finish at Olympic Selection Trials

Bhopal May 11 (PTI) Olympian Manu Bhaker and Anish Bhanwala stayed on course for a top finish at the Olympic Selection Trials (OST) for rifle/pistol, shooting solid scores in qualification rounds of their respective events here on Saturday.

Taking aim at the M.P.State Shooting Academy range, Anish topped the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event with a score of 587, while Manu came third in the women's 25m pistol shooting 585 to maintain the top rank among the five shooters in each event.

The finals are scheduled for Sunday where there are crucial podium points to be won by the five qualified shooters.

In the women's pistol, Rhythm Sangwan, after having two ordinary outings by her standards in Delhi, bounced back with a top score of 586, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar continued an inspired run to pip Manu to second on inner 10s with a 585. Esha Singh (579) was fourth while Abhidnya Ashok Patil (575) was fifth.

This means that whatever happens in the finals, Manu would go into the fourth trial with at least a four-point cushion over her nearest competitor.

The fight for the second spot is currently very tight between Esha, Rhythm and Simranpreet.

Bhanwala too is assured of a two-point cushion over his nearest challenger in the men's RFP.

Vijayveer Sidhu and Bhavesh Shekhawat are in a close fight for second with the former edging it currently, with Adarsh and Ankur seemingly looking out of it. PTI APA AH AH