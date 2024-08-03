Sports

Bhaker finishes fourth in women's 25m pistol, ends campaign with unprecedented two medals

India's Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women's Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024

Chateauroux (France): India's Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event and capped a magnificent campaign in the ongoing Olympic Games with an unprecedented two medals here on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Bhaker shot 28 in the eight-women final to miss out on completing a hat-trick of medals in a single edition of the Games. She lost to Hungarian bronze medallist Veronika Major in the shoot-off.

Before Bhaker, no Indian athlete has claimed more than one medal at the same Olympics.

In the qualification on Friday, Bhaker shot a total of 590 (294 in precision, 296 in rapid) out of a possible 600 to reach her third final of this Olympics at second place.

Earlier in the sporting spectacle, Bhaker had won bronze in the individual 10m air pistol competition and then combined with Sarabjot Singh to claim another third-place finish in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Bhaker's second bronze had made her the first Indian after Independence to win two medals at the same Olympic Games.

