Bhamabri-Goransson advance with fluent win

Melbourne, Jan 21 (PTI) India's top doubles player Yuki Bhambri, partnering Sweden's Andre Goransson, advanced to the second round of the men's doubles event at the Australian Open with a straight-sets win here on Wednesday.

The 10th-seeded Indo-Swedish pair defeated wild card entrants James Duckworth and Cruz Hewitt 6-3 6-4 in a contest that lasted 57 minutes on Court 13.

Playing percentage tennis, Bhambri and his partner won 97 per cent of of their points played on their first serve. They were equally impressive on tackling points on the second serve, winning 91 per cent of those.

Bhambri and Goransson broke their rivals twice and did not face a single break point in the match, maintaining control throughout.

Niki Poonacha and his Thai partner Pruchya Isaro had exited the men’s doubles event on Tuesday suffering a straight sets defeat against Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar. PTI APS APS TAP