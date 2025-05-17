Bhambri and Galloway progress to semifinals of Bordeaux Challenger

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway moved into the semifinals of the Bordeaux Challenger with a straight-sets win over unseeded French pair of Quentin Halys and Albano Olivetti, here Saturday.

The second-seeded Indo-American combine registered a 7-5 6-3 win over their unseeded rivals in one hour and eight minutes. They will next take on third seed Brazilians Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo.

India's other contenders have exited the tournament.

N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela had lost the doubles quarterfinal and in the singles draw Sumit Nagal had suffered a first-round defeat.