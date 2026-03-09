Bhambri and Goransson move to pre-quarters at Indian Wells Masters

Indian Wells (USA), Mar 9 (PTI) India's top doubles player Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson had an easy day in the office, winning in straight sets against David Pel and Fabrice Martin at the Indian Wells Masters here.

The unseeded Indo-Swedish pair won 6-1 6-3 as they broke the French-Dutch combo five times in the opening round of the the ATP 1000 event.

Bhambri and Goransson served five aces to three of their opponents. Pel and Martin served six double faults in the 66-minute contest.

They will next face giant-killing team of Sander Arends and Jiri Lehecka, who knocked out second seed British pair of Julian Cash and Llyod Glasspool.

Ranked 23 in the world, Bhambri is the only Indian featuring in the first Master series event of the 2026 season. PTI APS APS APA APA