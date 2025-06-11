Sports

Bhambri-Galloway pair exits Boss Open

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Stuttgart, Jun 11 (PTI) India's number one doubles player Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway fought their hearts out before losing the BOSS Open pre-quarterfinals, here.

In a match where both sets were decided by tie-breakers, the Indo-American combine lost 6-7 (5) 6-7 (5) to Santiago Gonzalez from Mexico and Austin Krajicek from the USA in one hour and 34 minutes.

India's challenge is still alive in the tournament, with veteran Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji competing with their respective partners.

Balaji and and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela are up against the second-seeded French pair of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul.

The 45-year-old Bopanna has teamed up with Belgium's Sander Gille and they will take on the local combination of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner. PTI AT AM AT AM AM