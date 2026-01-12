Bhambri-Goransson ease into ASB Classic quarterfinals

Auckland, Jan 12 (PTI) Top seeds Yuki Bhambri and Andre Göransson made a confident start to their campaign at the ASB Classic, cruising into the men's doubles quarterfinals with a straight-sets win on Monday.

Bhambri and Göransson defeated wild card pairing Ajeet Rai and Jean-Julien Rojer 6–3 6–2 in a first-round match, displaying sharp coordination and control throughout the contest.

The Indo-Swedish duo dominated on serve and capitalised on key break opportunities to wrap up the match in just over an hour, underlining their strong form in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

The top seeds saved three of the four breakpoints they faced in the contest and broke their rivals four times.

The ASB Classic is part of the build-up to the season’s first Grand Slam, with players using the Auckland tournament to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Australian Open. PTI AT APS BS BS