Bhambri-Haase make SF exit in Dubai tennis

Dubai, Mar 1 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Hasse could not cross the semi-final hurdle in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, losing in straight sets to Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek here on Friday.

Bhambri, who had made his first men's doubles semifinals of the ATP 500 tour along with Hasse on Thursday, were beaten by Croatia's Dodig and the USA's Krajicek 6-3 7-6 (2).

Bhambri and Hasse, who came through the qualifying round to earn a spot in the main draw, lost in one hour and 20 minutes.

The Indo-Dutch pair committed a string of unforced errors at crucial junctures, while their higher-ranked opponents' potent first serve saw them win the first set with ease.

Though Yuki and Hasse fought tooth and nail against Dodig (world No. 7 in doubles) and Krajicek (No.3) in the second set, the rivals were too good for them on the day.