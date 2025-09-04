Bhambri locks in career-best Grand Slam show, makes US Open semifinals

New York, Sep 4 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri progressed to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal by advancing to the last four of the US Open men's doubles event with New Zealand partner Michael Venus.

The Indo-Kiwi duo upset 11th seeds Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3 in a quarterfinal clash on Court 17 to continue their impressive run on Wednesday.

Earlier, Bhambri and Venus had knocked out fourth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the pre-quarterfinals.

For Bhambri, 33, it marked a career breakthrough after years of battling injuries and transitioning from singles to doubles.

A former junior world No. 1 and the 2009 Australian Open boys’ champion, he has now achieved his best result at a senior Grand Slam.

The result also extends India's legacy in men's doubles, where the likes of Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna have excelled in the past.

The winners secured the first break of the match when Bhambri found a service return winner on Mektik's serve for a 3-1 lead. Venus' serve came under pressure in the very next game but the New Zealander managed to save, consolidating the break.

Bhambri locked the first set with an easy volley winner on Ram's return.

The Indian however lost his serve in early in the second set, allowing Mektic and Ram to make a comeback in the match. They got the break back to make it 4-4 but eventually lost the set in tie-break when Bhambri served a double fault down facing set point. Bhambri saved a break point in game three of the decider to avert the danger.

Mektic was comfortably up 40-15 in game eight but the Indo-Kiwi pair got the break for a decisive 5-3 lead when Mektic could not return and angled backhand from the Indian after serving a double fault at deuce.

Serving for the match, Venus was down 0-40 but they saved all three and later two more and closed the game when Ram's backhand service return fell on the net. Bhambri and Venus will face sixth seed British pair of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski for a place in the final.