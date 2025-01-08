Bhambri makes quarters in Auckland; Balaji exits from Adelaide International

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) In a mixed bag for India on the ATP Tour on Wednesday, Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti advanced to quarterfinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland but N Sriram Balaji exited the Adelaide International with pre-quarterfinal defeat alongside Miguel Reyes-Varela.

Bhambri and Olivetti edged past the pair of Sander Arends and Luke Johnson 6-4 6-4 in the round of 16, winning in 71 minutes.

They will next take on the winners of the match between Julian Cash/Llyod Glasspool and Ajeet Rai/Kiranpal Pannu.

Balaji and his Mexican partner made a tremendous start by taking the first set from Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten but eventually lost 6-3 3-6 13-11 to the fourth seeds in a gruelling contest that lasted one hour and 23 minutes.

Balaji will represent India in the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Togo, most likely with Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, in New Delhi in the doubles rubber.

Bhambri,who is India's second-highest ranked player at number 48, did not make himself available for selection.