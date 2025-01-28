Bhamidipaty, Yamalapalli in second round of 75K ITF Women’s Tennis tournament

Pune, Jan 28 (PTI) Indian wildcard players Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty advanced to the second round of the 75k ITF Women’s Tennis Tournament here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

In her first round clash against Japan’s Naho Sato, Yamalapalli came back after losing the first set to win 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-3 in two hours and 35 minutes here at the Deccan Gymkhana Tennis Courts.

Bhamidipaty took an hour and 20 minutes to get the better of the USA’s Alana Smith 6-1, 6-2.

Yamalapalli will face France’s Leolia Jeanjean in the second round, who was the runner-up last week in ITF Bengaluru event.

Advertisment

Bhamidipaty will take on Hungary’s third seeded Panna Udvardy in the second round.

Another wildcard entry from India, Vaishnavi Adkar went down 3-6 4-6 to China’s Fangran Tian.

Asian Games mixed doubles gold medalist Rutuja Bhosale, in partnership with Britain’s Alicia Barnett, upset third seeded pair of Slovakia’s Dalila Jakupovic and Brazil’s Laura Pigossi 6-7 (5), 6-4, [10-4] to enter the quarter finals.

Advertisment

Italy’s Camilla Rosatello toppled the second seed Czech Sara Bejlek 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to enter the round of sixteen.

In another close match, Russian fourth seeds Alevtina Ibragimova and Elena Pridankina had to dig into their experience to stop the Indian pair of Adkar and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi 7-6 (6), 6-7 (7), [10-7].

Results (first round): Singles’ main draw: Fangran Tian (CHN) bt Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) 6-3, 6-4; Sahaja Yamalapalli (IND) bt Naho Sato (JPN) 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-3; Laura Pigossi (BRA) [5] bt Alevtina Ibragimova 6-4, 6-0; Tina Nadine Smith (AUS) bt Ariana Geerlings (ESP) 6-3, 7-6 (4); Camilla Rosatello (ITA) bt Sara Bejlek (CZE) [2] 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) bt Alana Smith (USA) 6-1, 6-2; Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) [1] bt Alice Robbe (FRA) 6-1, 6-2; Iryna Shymanovich bt Zarina Diyas (KAZ) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; Kathinka Von Deichmann (LIE) [4] bt Daria Kudashova 6-4, 6-3.

Advertisment

Doubles: Eden Silva (GBR) /Anastasia Tikhonova [1] bt Ines Ibbou (ALG) /Naima Karamoko (SUI) 7-6(6), 6-4; Alevtina Ibragimova /Elena Pridankina [4] bt Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) /Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (IND) 7-6(6), 6-7 (7), [10-7]; Diana Marcinkevica (LAT) /Naho Sato (JPN) bt Zeel Desai (IND) /Pranjala Yadlapalli (IND) 6-2, 6-4; Lina Glushko (ISR) /Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) bt Camilla Rosatello (ITA) /Panna Udvardy (HUN) 2-6, 7-6(7), [10-7]; Alicia Barnett (GBR) /Rutuja Bhosale (IND) bt Dalila Jakupovic (SLO) [3] /Laura Pigossi (BRA) 6-7(5), 6-4, [10-4]; Maria Kozyreva [2] /Iryna Shymanovich bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) / Vaidehi Chaudhari (IND) 6-2, 6-1;Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR) /Kathinka Von Deichmann (LIE) bt Priska Madelyn Nugroho (INA) /Alana Smith (USA) 6-2, 6-4; Alice Robbe (FRA) /Tina Nadine Smith (AUS) bt Jessica Failla (USA) /Ekaterina Yashina 6-2, 7-6(4). PTI DDV ATK