Bharti Fulmali drags Gujarat Giants to 127/9 after poor start against DC

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Bharti Fulmali struck a vital 40 not out to drag Gujarat Giants to 127 for nine after a disastrous start against Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League contest here on Tuesday.

Fulmali, batting at No. 8, counter-attacked with two sixes and four fours to make her runs in 29 balls after Gujarat Giants were reduced to 60/6 halfway through their innings.

Deandra Dottin (26) hit five fours earlier in the innings but could not push on as Delhi Capitals' bowlers produced a largely unified show.

Delhi pace duo of Marizanne Kapp (2/17) and Shikha Pandey (2/18) ran through the Giants top order, reducing them to 20/4 inside the power play.

On a wicket which had movement off the surface and bounce for the bowlers, Kapp began by finding the outside edge of Harleen Deol's (5) bat and then pinned Phoebe Litchfield in front of the wickets for a duck.

In the fourth over, Pandey accounted for Beth Mooney (10) and Kashvee Gautam in identical fashion, getting the two batters caught by Niki Prasad at deep backward square leg and deep midwicket respectively.

Titas Sadhu then got one to nip back into Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner (3) for the fifth breakthrough and Annabel Sutherland (2/20) cleaned up Dottin to end her resistance in the 11th over.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 127/9 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 26, Bharti Fulmali 40*; Shikha Pandey 2/18, Marizanne Kapp 2/17, Annabel Sutherland 2/20) vs Delhi Capitals.