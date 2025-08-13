Bhatia aims for second straight appearance at Tour Championship

Owings Mills (Maryland), Aug 13 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia is one of the players to watch out for as the FedEx Cup Play-offs head to Caves Valley for the BMW Championship.

Though the field was supposed to be Top-50, it is only 49 as Sepp Straka withdrew due to personal reasons. Bhatia fired a career-best 8-under-62 in the opening round at the St. Jude Championship to tie for the lead before finishing Tied-sixth. His strong finish ensured his place in the USD 20 million Signature Events on next season’s schedule.

Bhatia was T-3 at the Players this year and had two other Top-10 finishes.

Heading into the BMW Championship, Bhatia sits at 29th, just inside the cutline, with 1,276 points, placing him ahead of fellow contender Lucas Glover at 30th. For Bhatia, maintaining or improving upon this position will be vital as only Top-30 move into the Tour Championship at East Lake.

A two-time PGA Tour winner, Bhatia is looking at a Tour Championship appearance for the second straight year.

The BMW Championship, the second of the three playoff events, carries a massive USD 20 million purse, with the winner taking home USD 3.6 million and 2,000 FedEx Cup points.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will play together in the opening round pairing.