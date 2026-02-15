Bhatia beats the wind with six early birdies, takes 2-shot lead at Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach (USA), Feb 15 (PTI) Akshay Bhatia braved the winds to pick up six birdies in seven holes that carried him to a 4-under 68 despite two bogeys on the back nine in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am here.

Collin Morikawa, the two-time major champion aiming to end a two-year winless streak, had 11 birdies in his round of 62 that shot him up 25 spots on the leaderboard to a three-way tie for second place with Jake Knapp (66) and Sepp Straka (67).

Another Indian-American Sahith Theegala (72) was T-60, while Indo-British Aaron Rai (72) was T-75.

Indian-American Bhatia, a two-time PGA Tour winner began the third round in a share of the lead with Ryo Hisatsune and threatened to turn away. At the start of the day, when the wind was not howling, Bhatia took take advantage on the opening seven holes. Only one of his six birdies was from outside 10 feet, and at one point he led by as many as five shots.

He was bogey-free through 47 holes until his first bogey. It came when the strengthening wind sent his tee shot well over the green on the par-3 12th. He dropped another shot on the par-3 17th when the wind knocked down his shot into the bunker and he missed a 4-foot putt.

Knapp started and finished with an eagle. He holed out from 130 yards on the par-4 first hole, and rode the wind for an approach to 12 feet for eagle on the par-5 18th and a 66.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy was 10 shots behind. He had a triple bogey with a drive onto the beach at No. 4, and a double bogey with a drive out-of-bounds to the right on No. 18, in his third round of 72.

Scottie Scheffler's best hope was to extend his streak of top 10s on the PGA TOUR to 18. He had a bogey-free 67 that allowed him to gain one shot on the lead -- he was still eight behind.