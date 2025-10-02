Bhatia eyes third PGA Tour title at Sanderson Farms Championship

Jackson (Mississippi), Oct 2 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia arrives here as one of the strong favourites for the Sanderson Farms Championship beginning here.

The 23-year-old left-hander, already a two-time PGA Tour winner, is chasing his third career title after a year that has showcased both consistency and progress.

Bhatia’s 2025 campaign has underlined his growth. He has collected multiple top-10 finishes, contended in several strong fields, and advanced deep into the FedExCup Playoffs.

Though he fell short of the season-ending Tour Championship, his playoff run — highlighted by steady ball-striking and composed play under pressure — confirmed his place among the Tour’s rising stars. Entering the fall swing, he sits at World No. 50.

The Country Club of Jackson, a par 72 at more than 7,400 yards, has long been considered one of the Tour's more scoreable venues. Wide fairways and receptive Bermuda greens encourage aggressive play, with winning totals regularly approaching 20 under par.