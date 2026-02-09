Bhatia finishes third, Theegala 18h but gets spot into next Signature event

Scottsdale (US), Feb 9 (PTI) Akshay Bhatia produced a solid 4-under 68 to finish tied third at the WM Phoenix Open, while fellow Indian-American Sahith Theegala (70) dropped a bogey on the 72nd to end tied 18th, which cost him a place in the next two USD 20m Signature events.

However, by evening Theegala, who has now had two top-10s and two other top-20 finishes in his last four starts, received a sponsor exemption for the AT&T Pebble Beach, the first of the two Signature events.

Meanwhile, Chris Gotterup turned in a masterful finish with five birdies in the last six holes and then waited for a long time, most of it on the practice range, as Hideki Matsuyama bogeyed the final hole to fall to 16-under, the clubhouse target set by Gotterup after his 7-under 64 final round.

In the first play-off hole, Matsuyama had another wild tee shot, just as he had in the regulation play on the same 18th. Gotterup pounced on it and birdied from 27 feet to close out his second win in 2026 and fourth in the career.

Bhatia stayed under the radar and had five birdies against one bogey as he finally made up for his two missed cuts. The return to form augurs well ahead of the Signature events.

Another Indian origin player, Sudarshan Yellamaraju (73) was T-54.

After charging up the leader board with five birdies in six holes, Gotterup kept loose on the first tee at TPC Scottsdale. The 26-year-old knew he would need some help with Matsuyama still on the course with a one-shot lead. Gotterup got that.

Matsuyama won consecutive WM Phoenix Opens in 2016 and 2017, rallying both times.

Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1 opened the tournament with a 73, then shot 65 in the second round to extend the PGA TOUR's longest active-cuts streak to 66.

Scheffler was seven behind after the second round, trimmed it to five after the third and started moving up.

Scheffler had three birdies on the front nine and a run of three straight on the back – highlighted by a 72-foot putt from the fringe on No. 14 – pulled him within one of the lead.

A two-putt for birdie from 63 feet on No. 17 got Scheffler back within one, but he missed a 24-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to see his challenge fall one short of the play-off.