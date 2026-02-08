Bhatia in contention as Theegala battles for spots in Signature events

Scottsdale (US), Feb 8 (PTI) Akshay Bhatia put himself in contention at the WM Phoenix Open while Sahith Theegala was battling to get a place in the first two USD 20m Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

Bhatia, who missed the cuts in previous two events, shot a second straight 67 to be tied sixth with one round to go, while Theegala carded 70, which included two bogeys in last three holes. Theegala, who has had Top-10s in last two starts is now Tied-16th and a Top-10 could lock him a spot in the Signature events.

Hideki Matsuyama shot a 3-under 68 despite some missed opportunities to take a one-shot lead in the third round. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was lurking five shots off the lead after shooting 67 in a tight leader board that had four players a shot behind Matsuyama.

Another Indian origin player, Sudarshan Yellamaraju (70) was tied 25.

Theegala had an up-and-down round as he had five birdies against four bogeys, three of which came on his back nine.

After finishing 246th in the 2025 FedExCup Fall standings, Theegala entered this season in the final year of his winner's exemption and searching for form following a neck injury that affected his campaign last year. He surged back with finishes of T31, T8 and T7 to begin the year.

His week has been uneven, with opening and third rounds of 70 surrounding a Friday 65, but at T16 and 8-under, he remains firmly in the hunt.

Bhatia had a great start with three birdies in the first five holes and then had three more between the 15th and the 17th. He had three bogeys on the ninth, 11th and 14th and another birdie on the 12th.

Matsuyama, a two-time champion here, was tied with Ryo Hisatsune after 17 holes, but took the outright lead into the final round after his countryman failed to get up-and-down from the greenside bunker for a bogey on 18. Hisatsune shot 70 to finish at 12 under.

Nicolai Højgaard had five birdies in his final six holes to shoot a bogey-free 65. Maverick McNealy had a stretch of four birdies in five holes on the back nine to shoot 65. Si Woo Kim had an eagle on the par-5 third hole to shoot 66 and join them at 12 under.

Scheffler extended the PGA TOUR's longest active cuts streak to 66 with a bogey-free 65 in the second round. He added a 67 in the third round and is T-16. PTI Cor AH AH